Avengers: What Marvel's Soul Stone Does, Explained

They might be considered nothing more than paperweights at the TVA, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe spent 19 films trying to keep tabs on the Infinity Stones, hoping the Mad Titan wouldn't get hold of them. Unfortunately, he did. Half the universe became vacuumable, and one of the film's directors got so traumatized by the experience that he went to a group therapy session with the then-Captain America, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), following the event. Each posing great danger in their own right, those highly sought-after space nuggets all came with their own exceptional capabilities to wreak havoc on the universe, but none of them were as crucial, powerful, or damaging to the wielder as the Soul Stone.

As one of the earliest events in the MCU, the Soul Stone was like the rest, a byproduct of the Big Bang, and one of the final pieces to Thanos' universe-halving puzzle, as it was for the Avengers during their Time Heist. Stowed away in the far reaches of space, getting hold of the stone is no mean feat and is one of the only ones that anyone not willing to be forever traumatized by the retrieval should skip over entirely. But just what kind of power does the Soul Stone wield, what does it take to get hold of it, and were there any alternative routes that were considered in how to bring it into the MCU? Well, here's where we break it all down and make you ask if it's worth getting hold of, because honestly, we're thinking no.

