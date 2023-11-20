The Earliest Events In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Happened Long Before Iron Man

The Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it is generally set in the present. There have been flashbacks and side tours (especially in the spinoff TV shows on Disney+), but, starting with "Iron Man," the narrative has only moved forward — which sets it apart from popular franchises like "Star Wars" and the Harry Potter movies. Regardless of what you think about the current direction of the MCU, this is something of a blessing. There's nothing more stultifying than fill-in-the-gaps storytelling.

Of course, in a universe this expansive, it is tempting to wonder about what came before. The characters have had run-ins with creatures and beings who've existed for eons, but their origin stories are typically related in exposition dumps that stop the movies cold. The films tend to be crammed with incident; slamming on the brakes to explain who the heck this Ego guy is briefly drains the narrative of its vitality.

If Marvel Studios has done anything right in its post-"Avengers: Endgame" era, it's relegating the MCU's vast backstory to the companion book "Marvel Studios: The Marvel Cinematic Universe — An Official Timeline." Written by Anthony Breznican, Amy Ratcliffe and Rebecca Theodore-Vachon, this is the authoritative accounting of all that came before Tony Stark was transformed into Ol' Shellhead. For those curious enough to know the broad strokes, here's the tl;dr summary of the important stuff.