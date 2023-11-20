The Earliest Events In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Happened Long Before Iron Man
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it is generally set in the present. There have been flashbacks and side tours (especially in the spinoff TV shows on Disney+), but, starting with "Iron Man," the narrative has only moved forward — which sets it apart from popular franchises like "Star Wars" and the Harry Potter movies. Regardless of what you think about the current direction of the MCU, this is something of a blessing. There's nothing more stultifying than fill-in-the-gaps storytelling.
Of course, in a universe this expansive, it is tempting to wonder about what came before. The characters have had run-ins with creatures and beings who've existed for eons, but their origin stories are typically related in exposition dumps that stop the movies cold. The films tend to be crammed with incident; slamming on the brakes to explain who the heck this Ego guy is briefly drains the narrative of its vitality.
If Marvel Studios has done anything right in its post-"Avengers: Endgame" era, it's relegating the MCU's vast backstory to the companion book "Marvel Studios: The Marvel Cinematic Universe — An Official Timeline." Written by Anthony Breznican, Amy Ratcliffe and Rebecca Theodore-Vachon, this is the authoritative accounting of all that came before Tony Stark was transformed into Ol' Shellhead. For those curious enough to know the broad strokes, here's the tl;dr summary of the important stuff.
A big freakin' bang and a Celestial named Ego
According to the book, the MCU was created in a Big Bang-type phenomenon 13.8 billion years ago. It takes billions of years for life to form and evolve, which results in a life-or-death struggle "defined by an innate sense of morality that many sentient beings possess — to protect themselves, but also others." It is from this cosmic melee that superheroes emerge, powerful figures who live by a highly principled code.
In terms of the timeline, there are three significant events. The first is "The Handiwork of Celestials." These entities are considered the "most powerful forms of life to ever exist." They are capable of creating suns that support a myriad of galaxies throughout the universe.
Next is "Ego Takes Shape." You know Ego from "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." He's Peter Quill/Star-Lord's father, and assumes the form of Kurt Russell because, let's face it, if you had the power to dictate your human appearance, you're choosing the star of "Big Trouble in Little China" and not looking back. In actuality, Ego is a Celestial who, rather than become a colossus like his fellow entities, decided to transmogrify himself into a sentient planet. That's a choice. Personally, I'd throw all my elemental energy into being Kurt Russell, but different strokes and whatnot.
Which brings us to the most pivotal moment in the history of the MCU to date.
Those darn Infinity Stones
The third epochal occurrence is "The Six Infinity Stones." This is the basis for the galactic tsuris of the MCU's first three phases. As you know, these stones are objects of life-altering (and life-ending) consequence. They represent power, reality, mind, soul, space and time. Thanos (Josh Brolin) made it fairly plain what these stones can accomplish when brought together, but here's a succinct breakdown from The Collector aka Taneleer Tivan (Benicio Del Toro), a billion-years old Elder of the Universe:
"Before creation itself, there were six singularities. Then the universe exploded into existence, and the remnants of these systems were forged into concentrated ingots — Infinity Stones. These stones can only be brandished by beings of extraordinary strength."
And that, when it comes to the big-screen run that began with "Iron Man" and ended with "Avengers: Endgame," brings us up to speed. Obviously, if you're looking for a deeper dive, you should pick up the book. And if you'd like me to explain the utterly sprawling multiverse, which is the current focus of the MCU, you're gonna have to wait until I've had my fifth espresso.