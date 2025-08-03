Eyes Of Wakanda Teases A Massive Marvel Event With Big Easter Egg

This article contains spoilers for "Eyes of Wakanda."

Comic book movies and television shows are always grasping at the feeling of "epic" storytelling, but live-action budgets and precious runtime often thwart these plans before they can even get rolling. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a lot of massive fan-favorite moments occur because there's been a lot of build-up ahead of time. But, "Eyes of Wakanda" is the latest show from Marvel Animation that shows how the studio could be building toward a massive crossover moment without the burden of squaring that with the larger MCU. The last episode of the Marvel event series, titled "The Last Panther," sprinkles in more teases for a large-scale animation throwdown with an appearance from The Watcher during a crucial moment of the story.

"The Last Panther" introduces us to Prince Tafari and Kuda, who are on a mission to reclaim stolen vibranium artifacts. Of course, their mission is more complicated than it seems, as a random stranger with a technologically advanced suit turns up to stop them from stealing a vibranium axe back from Ethiopia. The core conflict of the episode comes into focus when the duo discovers that this cloaked figure is the titular "Last Panther," aka the Queen of Wakanda from the far-flung future. The Watcher, a big cosmic figure in the Marvel Comics pantheon, is on hand as these Wakandan spies try to ensure that the apocalyptic future that the Last Panther comes from doesn't come to pass.

The Watcher only shows up for "capital M" moments in Marvel continuity, as this race of beings is present to record important historical occurrences in every universe. Audiences know that The Watcher appearing in any way signifies that things just got real, and The Last Panther's story about Earth being overcome by insectoid aliens also hammers this fact home. For the first couple of episodes, "Eyes of Wakanda" feels like the kind of multiverse story that Marvel has been playing around with for about half a decade now. There are very few tangible links to the MCU that we've been watching since 2008's "Iron Man." But "The Last Panther" directly leads to "Black Panther," and that memorable scene with Michael B. Jordan's Erik Killmonger sitting in a museum.

This animated adventure also heralds another possible crossover moment, if Marvel chooses to pursue it.