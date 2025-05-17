Andor Creator Tony Gilroy Has A Theory About Why Marvel Movies Fail [Exclusive]

If there's anything linking "Star Wars" and the Marvel Cinematic Universe together (other than them both being owned by one of the largest conglomerates on the planet, of course), it might be the malleable filmmaking process for any given movie or show. The superhero franchise has become renowned for entering into production without a finished script on a routine basis, as anyone who watched "Captain America: Brave New World" can attest. Meanwhile, that galaxy far, far away has encountered similar challenges in recent years; there's a reason why there hasn't been a single "Star Wars" movie in theaters since the debacle of "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker," after all.

"Andor" was meant to be a completely different change of pace, and season 2 certainly lived up to those expectations ... but even this almost universally-acclaimed series had to undergo its own growing pains in order to transform into this final, polished achievement. During a recent zoom interview with /Film's Ben Pearson, creator Tony Gilroy found certain parallels between the original conception of "Andor" prior to his involvement and the Marvel movies of recent vintage. When asked about how "Andor" was first pitched as a sort of buddy-cop adventure between Diego Luna's Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk's droid K-2SO, Gilroy didn't hesitate to explain why he chose a much different path:

"In the show, it's perfect. [K-2SO's late introduction was] something I always intended. The versions that they had of the show prior, they were slick and they were interesting. They were not bad, but they had a fatal flaw, it seemed to me, which is if that's your show, that we're going to storm the Citadel in the pilot, what are you going to do in episode 9? What do you do? You're just going to keep getting the disc?"

With that reference to storming the Citadel and getting the disc, Gilroy seems to be referring to an iteration of "Andor" that was initially more episodic and focused on MacGuffins ... perhaps taking too much inspiration from the final act of "Rogue One," perhaps? That sparked another realization on Gilroy's part in the interview, in fact, and he went on to pinpoint exactly how this intersects with some of the troubles of the MCU.