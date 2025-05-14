Andor Showrunner Tony Gilroy Addresses The Series' Most Controversial Storyline [Exclusive]

I did want to ask a couple of questions that my colleagues wanted me to ask you. This is a super nerdy one, but given all of the work that you guys did to build out this show and how much thought you put into every aspect of this, I was wondering if this crossed your mind at all: Did you ever get any pushback about giving a TIE fighter lightspeed capabilities, or consider why the Empire never implemented anything like that in the future of TIE fighter designs?

No. That's not my department, really. That would be, [visual effects supervisor] Mohen Leo and [visual effects producer] TJ [Falls] and ILM and all those guys pretty much did that whole sequence. I get them to the ship and say, "Oh my God, he hits forward and it goes backwards. He doesn't know how to fly it." Then they did everything else. We saw millions of pre-vizes and critiqued it all the way through and it's shaped down or whatever, but they designed the ship. They know all the provenance of everything that happens there. So I don't know. I'm not the right person to answer that question.

Okay. You were talking about looking at pre-vizes. What was that like for you, for a show that's this expansive, that goes to so many different places throughout the galaxy, with how many different options people must have presented to you for how different things could have looked — how did you not get overwhelmed with all of the options you must have had there? Was there anything that jumped out at you as being maybe a fork in the road moment or something that could have maybe changed how things look?

Look, it's like anything, man. It's really, really like any kind of project. You just literally have to go teaspoon by teaspoon. Every now and then, you can pull out and say, "Hey, wait, on a macro level, what am I doing? Is this okay? Am I getting in the weeds?" You have to just go stitch by stitch by stitch. Luke Hull and I, long before anybody else gets involved, Luke and I are figuring out, "Oh my God, I need to do Ghorman. Okay, if we're going to do Ghorman, what's it going to be? What's it look like? What's the economy? What's the language? How big are we going to be? How big a spend is it going to be? Oh my God, if it's going to be that big a spend, it better go over two blocks. Holy s***, it can be a convergence of the other part of the story. Oh my God, now we need to do spiders. How are we going to do that?"

If you ever look down, you panic. You have to fight your panic all the time by being very specific every day. You really have to have your management skills together. I would say that pretty much almost every day on the show, I had to use absolutely everything I have ever learned in my life about how to do it, whether I'm writing memos or making decisions. One of the things is, I'm absolutely willing to change my mind. You have to be willing to change your mind, but I make decisions really quickly. You've got to really make a lot of decisions really quickly. If you f*** up, you've got to be willing to ... but you've got to make decisions quickly. You've got to stick with them. You've got to share information with people all the time, and you've just got to move step by step by step. Otherwise, you drown. You really get underneath the wave.

In "Andor" season 2, we get a look at what television looks like in the Star Wars universe. Was there a specific inspiration for the glimpse of what that looks like, if there's some kind of daytime –

They had done it before. They had done it before. I know that on "Rogue," at one point, I was proposing doing a race, like a gambling race. They had a video of these birds, so I know it exists. We just asked, within that, what does it look like and what would it be like? What's the machine that comes in like? It's sort of like a Minitel, I remember what Minitel used to look like. Then it was like, "Why wouldn't they have 'Good Day Coruscant?' Why wouldn't they? Let's do that. Let's have that."

That's fun.

