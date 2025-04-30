Andor Season 2 Lets Us See What TV Is Like In The Star Wars Universe, And It's Amazing

The "Star Wars" franchise has one of the biggest and most detailed fictional universes out there, with the first movie introducing a world that was both recognizable and entirely alien. Sure, we had a princess, a cowboy, a wizard, an empire, and a rebellion, but it was firmly an alien world that felt unlike ours in most ways. And yet, in time, the franchise started looking more and more familiar. The way the Ewoks fought the Empire in "Return of the Jedi" was unequivocally inspired by the Viet Cong, and the prequels took this to a new level, featuring an American diner in space, an opera house, a NASCAR race, and more.

Advertisement

This is not a bad thing, necessarily. The prequels were more specific in their commentary and used familiar imagery to tell a story of a very fictional world that nevertheless can suffer the same political issues ours does. This brings us to "Andor," the absolute timeliest "Star Wars" story. This is the franchise at its most real, with a story that could easily take place in our world, and is absolutely unsubtle in the way it addresses our present-day reality — even while still featuring stormtroopers and TIE Fighters. Throughout season 1, "Andor" blurred the lines between the galaxy far, far away and our own. There was fun stuff like Space Miami (aka Niamos), but also the way the show turned the cartoonish evil of the empire into recognizably mundane bureaucracy.

Advertisement

In season 2, Tony Gilroy and his team double down on making "Andor" a very real and timely story that just happens to be set a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. "The Clone Wars" had already given us an on-screen look at the "Star Wars" equivalent of the internet — the HoloNet and its many entertainment uses. In episode 5, "Andor" was so devoted to showing us the slower, more day-to-day aspects of "Star Wars" that it just gave us ... daytime TV. That's right, in the middle of talks about genocide, mentions of massacres, and a very French-coded resistance, we got a glimpse of what television looks like in the galaxy far, far away. It's as weird as you'd expect.