What Is That Crystal Necklace From Andor Episode 4?

Luthen talks of the significance of the necklace and its ties to the Rakatan Invaders. This is a deep cut from the Legends of "Star Wars" canon. They first appeared in the game "Knights of the Old Republic" and were one of the first spacefaring species in the "Star Wars" universe. Unfortunately, they were corrupted by the dark side of the Force and conquered planets across the galaxy. They would strip planets of their resource, conquer people, and occupy their worlds, much like British colonialism. The Rakata themselves were fish-like creatures who hailed from the planet Lehon in the Unknown Regions.

Fortunately, in the Legends timeline, their Empire faded 25,000 years before the battle of Yavin. The remnants of their collapsed society was the key Darth Revan needed to invade the Republic.

With Luthen canonizing at least the idea that the Rakata marauded the galaxy, it's a fun nod to the fans of the "Knights of the Old Republic" video game.

For Cassian, the necklace isn't worth anywhere near as much as the job and none of this matters very much, but Luthen assures him that it has a lot of sentimental value to him. With Luthen's mysterious nature and status as an art dealer on Coruscant, we're left to wonder if this crystal necklace is even more important than he's letting on. Cassian takes the collateral nonetheless and it stands to reason that the broader significance of the necklace will be revealed in future episodes.

