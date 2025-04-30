Andor Season 2 Finally Explains Why Saw Gerrera Needs His Breathing Device In Rogue One

Because we don't know exactly when Saw or Wilmon were born, it's hard to say when in Saw's life his prison camp experience took place. Due to the timeline, it seems likely that this was a camp run by the Separatist-aligned government of Onderon that Saw fought against during the Clone Wars, and not an Imperial camp. Those who've seen the Onderon "Clone Wars" episodes will know that Saw's older sister Steela was killed in that war, which Saw seems to nod to during his big "Andor" season 2 monologue.

When Saw begins inhaling the fumes after Wilmon opens up the rhydonium valve, Wil frantically asks how he can do that without being overwhelmed. "Because I understand it," Saw replies. "Because she's my sister, rhydo, and she loves me. That itch, that burn ... You feel how badly she wants to explode?" While the words might seem mad, Saw is at least self-aware. "You think I'm crazy?" he asks Wil. "Yes. I am. Revolution is not for the sane." In the end, he draws a connection between the revolutionary act and the rhydonium itself. "We're the rhydo, kid," he tells Wil. "We're the fuel. We're the thing that explodes when there's too much friction in the air."

Saw even says to the rhydonium itself, "I have always loved you." Between that, the reference to it being his sister, and the fact that he was first exposed to the substance on Onderon in his youth, it's clear that he's attached something of Steela's essence to the fuel. Her revolutionary spirit, which inspired him to fight, lives on in the physical materials of war, and so he breathes those in with reckless abandon, channeling his sister in the fight she couldn't see through herself. "That's freedom calling," he says as Wil removes his mask to inhale the fumes. "Let it in. Let it run. Let it run wild."

So, best scene ever in Star Wars? Very possibly.