15 Best Marvel Comics Of All Time, Ranked

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's impact on the entertainment industry as a whole is a fiercely debated topic, but no one can deny the influence it's had over getting millions of people invested in the world of Marvel Comics. Marvel began in 1939, but it wasn't until the '60s when Stan Lee and Jack Kirby transformed the comic book company with franchises like "Fantastic Four," "Spider-Man," and "X-Men."

In the years since Marvel Comics' heyday, there have been many iconic comic book storylines featuring some of the most powerful Marvel characters. However, even some of the company's most famous comics, like "House of M" or "Civil War," have drawn their fair share of critics as well as fans. For these 15 Marvel comic books (often comprised of numerous individual issues), you likely won't find as many detractors, as they span the best narratives and include some of the best moments in Marvel's long history of superhero stories.