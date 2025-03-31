Why Gwen Stacy Died In Marvel's Spider-Man Comics, Explained

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's been said that everyone dies twice: the second is when someone says your name for the last time. Gwen Stacy has never died that second death. Since "The Night Gwen Stacy Died" ran in "The Amazing Spider-Man" issues #121-122 back in 1973, Marvel will not let Peter Parker (or their readers) forget about his lost love, taken from him by Norman Osborn/The Green Goblin.

For the recent 52nd anniversary of Gwen's murder, Marvel shared an animated short (produced by Wild Comet Media and Apus Studio) re-enacting the story:

Jeff Trammell, creator of "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," has also confirmed that Gwen will be coming in the show's in-production second season. That news has Spidey fans tingling with excitement. What doesn't is the news that Marvel apparently plans to resurrect Gwen Stacy.

We'll see if this sticks, but Marvel has been digging up Gwen's grave for a long time. The death of Gwen Stacy has been retold literally and in-spirit over and over. It was adapted in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," when Peter (Andrew Garfield) fails to save Gwen (Emma Stone). When Garfield's Peter returned in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," his arc was all about redeeming himself for that failure.

Many other Spider-Man stories feature him having to save his girlfriend as they fall from great heights. The 1994 "Spider-Man" cartoon, Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man," and Brian Michael Bendis & Mark Bagley's "Ultimate Spider-Man" all swapped in Mary Jane Watson as the one who the Goblin throws off the George Washington Bridge (unlike Gwen, MJ survives).

Gwen's death is one of the most formative moments in Spider-Man's story. Like Uncle Ben's demise, Peter didn't just lose someone he loved, his actions unintentionally killed them. With cornerstone stories like this, it's easy to forget they weren't always there. For almost 100 issues of "Amazing Spider-Man," Gwen was part of the book's ensemble and nothing said her doom was carved in stone. Why did Marvel editorial decide to kill her off? Gerry Conway, who wrote "The Night Gwen Stacy Died," thought Gwen's character and her romance with Peter was a dead end.