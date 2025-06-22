The 15 Worst Things Marvel's Thanos Has Ever Done

The Mad Titan. The Purple People-Eater. Evil Grimace.

We only made up one of those nicknames, but make no mistake, Thanos is one of the most formidable villains and downright evil in comic book history. That's due to his sheer strength and commitment to fulfill whatever awful goal he has in mind. He's even more powerful when he has the power of the Infinity Stones (or Gems) at his disposal, allowing him to bend the fabric of reality to his whims.

Whether you've read some comics or just stay up-to-date on all things within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you're probably somewhat familiar with Thanos at this point and a couple of the nefarious acts he's committed. But whatever you know likely only scratches the surface of his madness. Some may have the unpopular opinion that Thanos is a terrible on-screen villain, but you'll change your tune once you realize how far he's willing to go. Keep reading to learn about the worst things Thanos has ever done to see why his name should absolutely inspire fear in all.