Reed Richards And Doctor Doom's Longtime Feud, Explained

American superhero comics are filled with unending rivalries between do-gooders and evil-doers. Few are more enduring and epic than the feud shared by Mister Fantastic/Reed Richards, leader of the Fantastic Four, and his nemesis, the tin-plated tyrant Doctor Victor von Doom.

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's original "Fantastic Four" comics came out swinging in 1961, but it wasn't until issue #5, Doom's debut, that the book truly came into its own. With Doom, the Four had an enemy worthy of their shared might. In the decades since, Doom has visited torment after torment upon the Fantastic Four, ranging from the petty (infecting the Four's brains so they forget every letter of the alphabet, except the ones you need to say "Doom") to the horrifying (condemning Reed's son Franklin to Hell).

Marvel fans everywhere are waiting with bated breath for "Avengers: Doomsday." One reason why is to see if the movie can finally deliver a cinematic Doom (this one played by Robert Downey Jr.) worthy of the comic version, something the past "Fantastic Four" movies failed to do. A deciding factor will be if "Doomsday" can zero in from its huge ensemble and make Reed (Pedro Pascal) Doom's nemesis; you can't have a good Doom without his fixation on Reed.

Victor von Doom is not a good man, but he is a great one. He's a master inventor, an accomplished sorcerer, and even rules his own country, Latveria, where he's beloved by his people. Yet even with all that, he can't get past his jealousy of Reed. For Reed's part, though he begrudges Doom and never trusts him, he would be happy to see Victor turn over a new leaf, because he recognizes a selfless Doom could be a great hero. The tragedy of Doom is what his jealousy denies the world.