James Gunn's Superman Is Inspired By Man Of Steel (But Not The One You Think)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spoilers for "Superman" follow.

With James Gunn's "Superman," Warner Bros. is beginning a movie series based on DC Comics and is starting with the original superhero. Sounds familiar, right?

But Gunn's "Superman" and Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" are as much worlds apart from each other as Earth and Krypton are. Where Snyder's film was downbeat and pretentious, Gunn's is happily corny, brimming with mile-a-minute exuberance. This is the type of movie where a kaiju rampage is just another day in Metropolis. Yet while he exists in a much zanier world, David Corenswet's Clark Kent is a much more human character than Henry Cavill's "realistic" Superman ever was.

This Clark is not a silent, scowling god who carries expectations like a burden; he's a goodhearted guy just trying to do the right thing. Clark's humanity, flaws included, is his strength, and his journey across the film is him recognizing that. At the beginning of the movie, Clark does what he does because of a half-garbled message left to him by his Kryptonian birth parents, Jor-El (Bradley Cooper) and Lara (Angela Sarafyan). Clark thinks they wanted their son to save Earth... but then Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) decodes the message in full, revealing that "save" meant "conquer."

Clark's world and self-perception are understandably shattered. But no-one has to be what their parents wanted them to be. Kal-El came from Krypton, but Clark Kent is who he's spent all his life being. He's not an alien visitor consciously pretending to be a human, he is one of us. In the last scene of the movie, Superman is back in the Fortress of Solitude, reliving memories of his parents to remind him of why he chooses to do good. Not his birth parents any more, no, but his adoptive parents — Kansas farmers Jonathan (Pruitt Taylor Vince) and Martha Kent (Neva Howell).

Gunn and his cast have consistently pointed to Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's 2005 comic "All-Star Superman" as a big influence on their movie. But watching the picture, Gunn's Superman — and how he chooses his adopted human heritage over his Kryptonian birthright — feels indebted to another Superman writer/artist: John Byrne, who rebooted Superman comics in 1986 with a series titled "The Man of Steel."