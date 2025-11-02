Marvel Figured Out How To Make The Scarlet Witch Even More Powerful
Doctor Stephen Strange is the one most famous as "Sorcerer Supreme" in the Marvel Universe, but the title has been passed around. Strange inherited the title from his teacher, the Ancient One, and it was once held by Jericho Drumm/Brother Voodoo. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's not Strange who is the Sorcerer Supreme, but his colleague Wong (Benedict Wong).
In the 2024 "Blood Hunt" crossover, the masked villain Doctor Victor von Doom seized the title of Sorcerer Supreme. Unlike his rival, Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four, Doom is a master of the mystic arts and the practical sciences. This year's big Marvel comic crossover, "One World Under Doom," shows Doom using his new power to conquer and rule.
"One World Under Doom" #9, out on November 19, 2025, is set to show Doom being deposed, and teased that someone will rise to take his place. Which sorcerer is it? As Marvel has now revealed, Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch.
The nature and extent of Wanda's powers have historically varied. She was first depicted (in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's earliest "X-Men" comics) as a mutant who could "hex," or manipulate probability to cause bad outcomes. That evolved into her practicing "chaos magic," which evolved into her being able to reshape reality.
Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) powers have grown likewise in the MCU. In her first appearances, she could give people nightmarish visions and generate red energy for telekinesis or as mere blasts. That escalated to her reality-warping in "WandaVision" and then her using the grimoire, The Darkhold, in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
Once written as the weak link of "Cap's Kooky Quartet" in the 1960s, the Scarlet Witch is now universally recognized as the strongest Avenger — one who makes Thanos quake in his boots.
The next chapter of Scarlet Witch's story is Sorcerer Supreme
How Wanda will acquire the title from Doom isn't clear yet, but she will star in a new ongoing series titled "Sorcerer Supreme," written by Steve Orlando and drawn by Bernard Chang.
Orlando has been writing Scarlet Witch since 2023, first in an ongoing "Scarlet Witch" series (drawn by Sara Pichelli). That series ran for 10 issues, then evolved into a four-issue mini-series "Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver," co-starring Wanda's brother Pietro. In 2024, "Scarlet Witch" reset back to issue #1, ran 10 more issues, then Orlando wrote five issues of "The Vision and Scarlet Witch." While "Sorcerer Supreme" is, for lack of a better term, "season 3" for Orlando's "Scarlet Witch," the new title and relaunch at issue no. 1 suggests that it's designed as a jumping-off point.
The opening arc of "Sorcerer Supreme," as described in the Marvel press release, will show Wanda in a contest of legitimacy. The Sorcerer Supreme is a title bestowed by a group of higher beings, the Vishanti. For some reason, the Vishanti refuse to acknowledge Wanda as their champion and name Wanda's magic teacher, the witch Agatha Harkness, as their Sorcerer Supreme. Agatha (played by Kathryn Hahn) was the villain of "WandaVision" and star of the witchy spin-off "Agatha All Along."
Agatha isn't all Wanda has to contend with; she'll also be battling the Goblin Queen herself, Madelyne Pryor. A clone of the X-Men's Jean Grey, Madelyne shares her source self's powers as well as skills in dark magic. Wanda, who debuted on Magneto's Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, was a counterpart to Jean. Wanda may have come far and become Sorcerer Supreme, but she'll be facing a foe with the face of her original rival.
"Sorcerer Supreme" #1 releases on December 31, 2025.