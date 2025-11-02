Marvel Figured Out How To Make The Scarlet Witch Even More Powerful

Doctor Stephen Strange is the one most famous as "Sorcerer Supreme" in the Marvel Universe, but the title has been passed around. Strange inherited the title from his teacher, the Ancient One, and it was once held by Jericho Drumm/Brother Voodoo. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's not Strange who is the Sorcerer Supreme, but his colleague Wong (Benedict Wong).

In the 2024 "Blood Hunt" crossover, the masked villain Doctor Victor von Doom seized the title of Sorcerer Supreme. Unlike his rival, Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four, Doom is a master of the mystic arts and the practical sciences. This year's big Marvel comic crossover, "One World Under Doom," shows Doom using his new power to conquer and rule.

"One World Under Doom" #9, out on November 19, 2025, is set to show Doom being deposed, and teased that someone will rise to take his place. Which sorcerer is it? As Marvel has now revealed, Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch.

The nature and extent of Wanda's powers have historically varied. She was first depicted (in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's earliest "X-Men" comics) as a mutant who could "hex," or manipulate probability to cause bad outcomes. That evolved into her practicing "chaos magic," which evolved into her being able to reshape reality.

Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) powers have grown likewise in the MCU. In her first appearances, she could give people nightmarish visions and generate red energy for telekinesis or as mere blasts. That escalated to her reality-warping in "WandaVision" and then her using the grimoire, The Darkhold, in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

Once written as the weak link of "Cap's Kooky Quartet" in the 1960s, the Scarlet Witch is now universally recognized as the strongest Avenger — one who makes Thanos quake in his boots.