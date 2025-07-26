One Of The Best Parts Of Fantastic Four: First Steps Is What Fans Were Most Worried About

This article contains spoilers for "Fantastic Four: First Steps."

If you've been prowling around film-centric corners of the internet in the last couple months (and if you're reading this, chances are that's a given), you've undoubtedly come across some form of meme referring to how many projects actor Pedro Pascal is currently appearing in. The Chilean-American thespian, who's been a staple on the small screen since the late '90s, has seen his big screen career expand in a major way during the last decade. In addition to being booked and busy, Pascal seems to be a particularly friendly and open person toward the press, meaning he's visible in numerous interview clips.

Those clips subsequently go viral due to folks openly thirsting over him, thanks in part to his charm and gregariousness. While Pascal isn't actually in more projects per year than most A-list actors, his public profile is indeed very high, which makes it seem like he's everywhere these days. A byproduct of Pascal appearing in several high-profile projects like "The Mandalorian" and "The Last of Us" is that he can be easily thought of by fans as too much like the other iconic characters he portrays, and thus they assume he doesn't have the range to play yet another legacy character.

This is what happened when Pascal was announced as Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic) in Marvel Studios' "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," a casting which was met with a wide range of responses. As always, the most vocal group was the detractors, folks who thought that Pascal would either be totally wrong for the role or would simply treat it no more thoughtfully than cashing a big paycheck. Happily, the detractors couldn't be more wrong, as Pascal's performance as Reed is one of the highlights of "First Steps." His approach to Richards not only contributes much to the film by itself, but proves that the character can be dynamic and unique on screen, something no previous "Fantastic Four" movie had yet managed.