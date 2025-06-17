Upcoming Pedro Pascal Movies You Need To Know About

No one is more gainfully employed these days than Pedro Pascal. Ever since he tore through "Game of Thrones" as the wildly charismatic Oberyn Martell in 2014, the world has had Pedro Pascal fever, and over 10 years on from his breakthrough role, the actor shows no sign of slowing down.

In 2025 alone, we've gotten to see Pedro in the gut-wrenching second season of the post-apocalyptic video game adaptation "The Last of Us" and his softer, more romantic side in Celine Song's "Materialists" (her follow up to the Oscar-nominated "Past Lives").

Now, we're being spoiled with a bevy of upcoming Pascal projects spanning different genres and tones but with one thing in common: the actor's inherent gravitas. On top of that, virtually all of these movies see Pascal playing a father figure who struggles to protect the ones he loves from an uncertain future. Even so, each of these films offers something unique for the man's fans, which at this point must be everyone on the planet. So, without further ado, here are the new Pedro Pascal movies you need to know about.