Upcoming Pedro Pascal Movies You Need To Know About
No one is more gainfully employed these days than Pedro Pascal. Ever since he tore through "Game of Thrones" as the wildly charismatic Oberyn Martell in 2014, the world has had Pedro Pascal fever, and over 10 years on from his breakthrough role, the actor shows no sign of slowing down.
In 2025 alone, we've gotten to see Pedro in the gut-wrenching second season of the post-apocalyptic video game adaptation "The Last of Us" and his softer, more romantic side in Celine Song's "Materialists" (her follow up to the Oscar-nominated "Past Lives").
Now, we're being spoiled with a bevy of upcoming Pascal projects spanning different genres and tones but with one thing in common: the actor's inherent gravitas. On top of that, virtually all of these movies see Pascal playing a father figure who struggles to protect the ones he loves from an uncertain future. Even so, each of these films offers something unique for the man's fans, which at this point must be everyone on the planet. So, without further ado, here are the new Pedro Pascal movies you need to know about.
Eddington (July 18, 2025)
First up is Ari Aster's provocative fourth feature film, "Eddington." No stranger to controversy, "Eddington" dives right into the deep end, starring Pedro Pascal as a liberal Texas mayor running for reelection in the midst of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. His opponent is an increasingly paranoid sheriff played by Joaquin Phoenix, working in his second collaboration with Aster after their hilarious and/or befuddling (depending on who you ask) three hour odyssey "Beau is Afraid." As the two face off, their town descends into chaos and bloodshed and only a slightly heightened version of what we all lived through not so long ago.
Aster has brought a star-studded cast to the small town of Eddington, including Emma Stone (who's coming off her second Oscar win for "Poor Things") and "Elvis" and "Dune Part Two" star Austin Butler. The film premiered at Cannes in May, where it drew mixed reviews from critics, with some admiring Aster's boldness to explore such a pivotal and controversial moment in history while others wished he would return to the more straightforward horror films (like "Hereditary" and "Midsommar") that he made his name with in the first place.
You'll be able to come to your own conclusions when the film hits theaters on July 18, 2025.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 24, 2025)
"Eddington" will still be fresh in theaters when, just a few days later, Pedro's biggest film of the year splashes across the silver screen. After a casting process that was among the most heavily speculated in recent memory, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is almost here, bringing Pedro into a superhero universe for the second time after DC's "Wonder Woman 1984."
In the film, Pedro will literally be playing a daddy as Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic, who has a child on the way with his wife Sue Storm aka the Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby). Pedro was a fan-favorite choice to play the role of the smartest man on Earth, and news of his casting assuaged a lot of fans who've been burned by one bad "Fantastic Four" movie after another.
Marvel Cinematic Universe chief Kevin Feige has called the film "a big pillar" for the future of the franchise, which has made the movie the most hotly anticipated MCU title in a hot minute. Even so, we actually know very little about the film itself, other than it takes place in an alternate universe outside of the MCU's Sacred Timeline (which means just about anything is possible).
We still have a lot of questions about the film, including whether or not Robert Downey Jr. will show up as the Fantastic Four's archnemesis Doctor Doom (more on that later), but what we know for certain is that Pascal's daddy energy will lead him to do whatever it takes to protect the planet Earth from the hungry Galactus (Ralph Ineson) when the film premieres on July 24, 2025.
Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026) & Avengers: Secret Wars (December 17, 2027)
Joining the MCU is never as simple as signing up for a single film, and with a character as central to the Marvel mythos as Mr. Fantastic, it's not a surprise to see not one but two more MCU films on the horizon for Pedro after "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."
The one-two punch of "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" promises to be Marvel's biggest outing ever, with "Doomsday," in particular, boasting a star-studded cast that includes a whole host of characters from Fox's "X-Men" films — like Ian McKellen's Magneto, Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijin's Mystique, and James Marsden's Cyclops — on top of, as mentioned earlier, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.
And while the films' plot is a tightly guarded secret for the time being, we've already gotten a hint of what to expect thanks to this quote from Cumming:
"I was learning stunts yesterday for some fight scene and I'm thinking, 'I'm 60 years old. 23 years ago, I played that superhero [Nightcrawler]. I was kind of old for a superhero even then [laughs], but now I'm back doing it.' That, to me, is hilarious. I'm sort of learning these fights and I'm like, 'What? Who am I fighting with?' And they said, 'You're hitting Pedro Pascal against the head,' or something."
Fans can, indeed, look forward to watching Nightcrawler hit Pedro Pascal against the head or something when "Avengers: Doomsday" premieres on December 18, 2026. Or maybe they'll have to wait until "Avengers: Secret Wars" premieres one year later on December 17, 2027.
The Mandalorian & Grogu (May 22, 2026)
If we know very little about the next two "Avengers" films, then we know even less about the theatrical feature continuation of Pedro Pascal's smash hit Disney+ series "The Mandalorian." As one of the unambiguous success stories of the Disney "Star Wars" era, the streaming series is making the jump to the big screen and will be the first theatrically released film in the franchise since 2019's "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker."
With the 20th anniversary rerelease of "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Smith" having done boffo box office business this year, hopes are high that "The Mandalorian & Grogu" will usher in a rewarding new era for "Star Wars." Given the film's previously-reported budget of $166.4 million, a number significantly lower than any other Disney "Star Wars" movie, fans were worried the film might feel smaller than what we're used to. However, based on the "Mandalorian & Grogu" footage screened at the 2024 D23 Expo (where we saw some classic Mando gunslinging along with an appearance with everyone's favorite droid mechanic Babu Frik and a climactic face-off with two imposing AT-AT walkers), there is reason to expect otherwise.
Either way, "The Mandalorian & Grogu" has big shoes to fill when it premieres on May 22, 2026.