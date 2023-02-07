Kang Can Rewrite Existence And Shatter Timelines In Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

The Marvel Cinematic Universe isn't afraid to repeat itself. Sometimes, that means we're lucky enough to get legacy characters. That's how we got to see Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) don the mantle of Captain America, how Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) lifted Mjölnir and transformed into The Mighty Thor, and how Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) survived an accidental gamma-irradiated blood transfusion to become She-Hulk.

Other times, it means that we're stuck watching Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) rehash the same emotional beats in every single project. In fairness, Tony Stark spent most of his MCU tenure doing the same thing, except with guilt instead of grief. Could we provide more examples? Sure, but you've undoubtedly filled in the blanks for yourself, for better or worse.

Plus, we want to get into the reason why you clicked on this article, because no one exemplifies this circuitous mentality better than the MCU's next Big Baddie, Kang (Jonathan Major). First introduced in the Disney+ series "Loki" as He Who Remains, Kang the Conqueror will make his big screen debut in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

It cannot be overstated how interesting Kang could be ... it also cannot be overstated how boring he could be, but that's a lot of stating, so we're going to aim a little lower; somewhere in the normal range. Let's get nerdy for a second since the latest trailer starring this guy made some big promises.