Superhero Bits: An Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Update, The Fantastic Four Casting Process & More

We know that a "Wonder Man" TV show is currently in the works at Marvel Studios and, interestingly, we recently learned that Ben Kingsley is, once again, going to reprise his role as Trevor Slattery in that show. Kingsley first appeared in "Iron Man 3" as the fake Mandarin who was actually just a paid actor before returning to the role in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." Collider recently caught up with Kingsley during TIFF and the actor, rather strangely, addressed his return to the MCU.

"Well I haven't actually broken the news to Trev [Slattery] that he is about to embark on his third incarnation. But if I can find him in some pub in Liverpool I shall tell him, gently and quietly in a corner, 'Trev we're on.' And I think you'll be delighted."

If nothing else, it seems like Kingsley is still having fun with it. No word yet on how soon "Wonder Man" will begin production.