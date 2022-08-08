Fitting I Am Groot Into The MCU Put The Series Under A Major Constraint

When you have a connected film/TV universe that has been around since 2008, finding room to tell smaller stories set in between big events becomes an interesting challenge. That was definitely true of the upcoming series of Disney+ shorts, "I Am Groot," which takes place when everyone's favorite sentient tree was still a little twig.

If you recall, the adult Groot sacrificed himself to save his friends at the end of "Guardians of the Galaxy." A sort of new/reincarnated Groot was grown in a pot, which you probably know because if you're like me, your home contains at least one Baby Groot toy.

Because Groot grew into a teenager in "Avengers: Infinity War" and a young adult in "Thor: Love and Thunder," there was only a small place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe where another story about Baby Groot would fit, according to an interview ComicBook.com did with Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' head of streaming, and executive producer/writer/director Kirsten Lepore. Winderbaum explained, "It's a narrow window, right? It takes place actually between the end of 'Guardians 2' and before the tag scene in 'Guardians 2.' So, it's in this narrow window where Groot in that kind of post-toddler stage of development."

Lepore also elaborated on where exactly Baby Groot is in his development, and even the description is adorable.