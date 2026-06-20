One of the most celebrated figures in film criticism was the late, great Roger Ebert, who started writing movie reviews in the 1960s. Across a career that spanned nearly 40 years, Ebert naturally reviewed virtually every major science fiction movie that got a theatrical release during that time. This included sci-fi movies that received a perfect score from Ebert, several of which are widely recognized as enduring classics. However, not every movie in the genre was so lucky, and Ebert wasn't shy in letting his readers know which sci-fi films didn't impress him in the slightest.

This time around, we're focusing on the latter, which is to say the sci-fi movies that Ebert vocally disliked. While there were some movie reviews that Ebert was completely wrong about, for the most part, he's right on the money with many of his critical assessments here. For the purposes of this piece, we're including movies that Ebert scored with a one-star rating or less out of a possible five-star total.

These are the 10 worst sci-fi movies of all time, according to Roger Ebert through his published reviews.