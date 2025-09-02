This John Travolta Sci-Fi Box Office Flop Has Haunted Its Writer For Years

"Battlefield Earth" opened in theaters in 2000, the year after "The Matrix" had rewritten the rules of sci-fi cinema. "Battlefield Earth," however, seemed designed to undo all the progress made by the Wachowskis' seminal effort. Everyone hated this film, which isn't all that surprising considering its writer, J.D. Shapiro, has described it as "the suckiest movie ever." John Travolta played Terl, the leader of an alien race known as the Psychlos. Just like in L. Rob Hubbard's novel, the Psychlos have ruled the Earth for a millennium, but in the year 3000, Barry Pepper's Jonnie "Goodboy" Tyler leads a human uprising. It doesn't necessarily sound like the basis for one of the worst movies ever made, but in 2010, "Battlefield Earth" won the Razzie for "Worst Movie of the Decade," and Shapiro was there in-person to accept the award.

He followed that up by penning what was essentially one long "Battlefield Earth" apology, seeking absolution for having ever been involved with the project in the first place. In his apology, published in the New York Post, he recalled the process by which he became involved, researching Scientology, taking a few classes, and even spending some time on the organization's cruise ship, the Freewind. He then read the original "Battlefield Earth" novel and penned a script, which he claimed was "very, VERY different than what ended up on the screen." According to Shapiro, his screenplay was "darker, grittier and had a very compelling story with rich characters" (if he does say so himself) and came without "slow motion at every turn, Dutch tilts, campy dialogue, aliens in KISS boots, and everyone wearing Bob Marley wigs."

According to the writer, he was given notes by the studio that went beyond anything he'd ever experienced before. "I thought it was a joke," he wrote. "The notes wanted me to lose key scenes, add ridiculous scenes, take out some of the key characters." As Shapiro recalled it, when he pressed the studio on the matter, it transpired that Travolta and his Scientology buddies were behind the demands. Shapiro then claimed he was fired for refusing to incorporate their suggestions. The screenwriter penned his apology 10 years after the movie actually came out. Another decade passed and Shapiro once again spoke to the New York Post, and it seems he was still haunted by Travolta's love letter to the founder of Scientology.