What Is The Original 1956 Godzilla: King Of The Monsters? The Kaiju Classic, Explained

Few movies can claim to be as influential as 1954's unimpeachable monster classic "Godzilla," aka "Gojira." Directed by the great Ishirō Honda, it gave birth to a franchise that has been running for more than 70 years and, thanks to recent hits like "Godzilla Minus One," is arguably stronger than it's ever been. Godzilla has rightfully been dubbed the King of the Monsters, a name that first appeared in 1956's "Godzilla, King of the Monsters!"

The movie in question was the first exposure anyone in the U.S. ever had to Godzilla. It was an Americanized version of the original "Godzilla," but this goes far beyond a simple Japanese import with English subtitles. Rather, a company by the name of Jewell Enterprises Inc. and a team of producers secured the rights to the movie from Japanese producer Toho, opting to radically change it for Western audiences. It is, in many ways, a completely different film.

"King of the Monsters" centers on Steve Martin, an American reporter (played by Raymond Burr of "Perry Mason" fame) who is investigating a series of mysterious disasters off the coast of Japan. He then bears witness to a giant monster attacking post-war Tokyo, documenting his findings along the way.

Director Terry O. Morse was enlisted to film new scenes featuring Burr, using body doubles and clever editing tricks to assemble this new version. The 1954 "Godzilla" clocks in at 1 hour and 36 minutes. Only 60 of those minutes were used, with another 20 added by Morse and the producers. The result is a breezy 80-minute monster movie that almost plays like an alternate view of the events from Honda's film through a U.S. reporter's eyes.