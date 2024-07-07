The Reaction To Godzilla's Premiere Wasn't Terror – It Was Tears

There are few genre movies of any kind that can claim to have the level of influence that 1954's "Godzilla" had. Directed by Ishiro Honda, the kaiju classic was made as a response to the tragedy of the atomic bomb that Japan faced in World War II scarcely a decade earlier. The wounds were still fresh for the country at the time and, in that way, it's tough for modern audiences to truly view the film through the same lens as when it first came out, particularly those of us who aren't Japanese. But that's precisely why it was met with such an emotional response out of the gate.

2021's LIFE Godzilla did a deep dive on the "Godzilla" franchise and looked back at the original film that started it all. Stunt man Haruo Nakajima was in the audience for the film's premiere and he offered a bit of context to help modern viewers understand what it was like watching the King of the Monsters level Japan in '54. To put it mildly, it was a radically different experience than, say, watching "Godzilla vs. Kong" in 2021:

"At the opening, I sat with my back to the screen and watched the look of amazement on the faces of the audience. What I saw was fascinating. The children in the audience were jabbering during an early scene when the scientist is talking; but then, suddenly, there is the thunderous sound that marks Godzilla's arrival, and I saw the children's eyes light up, every one of them. It was so marvelous for me to see that reaction that I broke out in tears."

We've had 70 years of "Godzilla" movies at this point and, to put it mildly, visual effects have come a long way since 1954. But at that time, this was a monumental achievement in filmmaking, as well as one that came with some serious emotional resonance.