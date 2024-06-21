Godzilla Vs. Kong Fans Petitioned For A Reference That Was Already Planned

Modern fandom, to say the least, is very misguided in its sense of entitlement. As proof, look no further than Change dot org, a website where anyone can start a petition for just about anything. Amongst the dozens of joke petitions, the hundreds of political petitions, and other types of requests on the website, you can find many (way too many) petitions regarding the arts and entertainment. More specifically, petitions involving what fans believe should (or should not) be included in their beloved franchises.

Perhaps, if one's feeling charitable, such petitions had some merit back during the days when most filmmakers working on franchise films were only barely aware of any given series and its fanbase. Nowadays — really, for the last 20-odd years or so — studios and producers seek to hire creators who are already self-avowed fans of a given character or source material, the better to hopefully circumvent issues with fan demands.

In other words, it feels like too many fandoms ignore or forget the fact that these filmmakers working today are, by and large, fans themselves, meaning their petitions become fairly redundant. That's exactly what happened when a fan began a petition on Change dot org in 2019 for the then-upcoming MonsterVerse film "Godzilla vs. Kong" to "Make Kong shove a tree in Godzilla's mouth." Little did that fan as well as the 750 people who signed the petition know that "GvK" director Adam Wingard didn't need to be asked to make that moment happen in his eventual movie.