Roger Ebert Hated A Jason Statham Sci-Fi Movie With A Passion

Esteemed film critic Roger Ebert has a review catalogue of 8,107 films (!), all of which follow a star system that ranges between zero and four. Ebert's methodology for rating a film cannot be neatly quantified (as ratings are often arbitrary indicators of quality), but that shouldn't be the focal point of his criticism anyway. Ebert's talents lay in unraveling the context-driven merits of a story and how it was being told, and whether it met certain standards despite being riddled with flaws. Within this framework, Ebert gave 1,309 four-star reviews throughout his career, some of which are worth revisiting or should, at the very least, be watched once.

On the other end of the spectrum, Ebert handed out zero stars to films like "The Human Centipede 2" and "I Spit on Your Grave," which are marked by a scathing "thumbs down" icon. But there's also a category of Ebert reviews that are a little shy of being unsalvageable, having been awarded half a star out of four. Paul W. S. Anderson's "Death Race" belongs to this maligned category, and Ebert even opens his review by calling it "an assault on all the senses." Yikes.

Anderson's "Death Race" isn't a standalone sci-fi thriller, nor is it a franchise starter. It is supposed to be a prequel to 1975's "Death Race 2000," which it also reboots at the same time. This leads to a slightly confusing watch order for the "Death Race" films, but Anderson's 2008 entry is nowhere near the worst of the lot. Ebert's primary criticism lies with the film's video-game aesthetics, which he perceived as a flaw, as opposed to it being a neat visual flourish. "Walking out, I had the impression I had just seen the video game and was still waiting for the movie," Ebert stated.