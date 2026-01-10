5 Perfect Movies Roger Ebert Loved That Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

Roger Ebert worked as a professional film critic for the Chicago Sun-Times from 1967 until his death in 2013. In that time, he reviewed thousands of films, often using a star scale of zero to four stars. Ebert often wrote about how much he hated the star scale, as it made all films seem comparable. He had to clarify repeatedly that a star rating measured how good a film is based on the movie's own stated purpose. It was not a way to put films on a scale. When Ebert began writing a series of essays on the most noted classics in cinema history (a bi-weekly practice he started in 1996), he called the series merely "Great Movies." Not "The Greatest Movies" or "The Best Movies." Just great ones.

Ebert's taste was often unpredictable, but that came from his vitally egalitarian view of movies. He was careful to give every film an even shake. He was aware of cinema history, but Ebert was always careful to view the film, as it played out, right in front of him. He was that rarest of beings: the populist intellectual. In 2013, the world lost a giant.

Thanks to his website, one can sort through all 8,107 reviews that Ebert wrote, and even sort them by year and star rating. In his career, Ebert gave 1,309 four-star reviews. That number, however, includes re-releases of older movies, all the "Great Movies," as well as re-ratings of films he "upgraded" in order to include on the "Great Movies" list. If one wants to be stingy and include only the four-star reviews Ebert published of new movies, written upon their release, that number is still high, totaling in the 900s.

Below are five notable four-star movies, one per decade, selected from that list.