These Films Influenced The 'Star Wars Version Of The Office Cubicle' Seen In Andor [Exclusive]

"Andor" may not be the fanfare-centric some tend to gravitate towards, but it's the perfect piece of Star Wars media for our time. It's a gritty, often gloomy series that accentuates the horrors of the Empire and the uphill battle of rebellion. Instead of fantasizing about either side, the Tony Gilroy-produced show sticks close to the ground surrounding its titular character and those who cross his path. The filmmaking alone is enough to give the series a wholehearted thumbs up, too. "Andor" is no stranger to using production design to put its thematic ideas into play, nor is it afraid of borrowing from other films to do so.

In the seventh episode, Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) finds himself relegated to a monotonous desk job at the Imperial Bureau of Standards (IBS). A prison of his own making, Syril has earned his spot among the hundreds of equally depressing office cubicles. However, his predicament is everyone's worst nightmare magnified tenfold. Working for the Empire has never looked this terrifying, to be honest. The design of the building speaks to the mundane nature of Imperial bureaucracy, but also recalls some seminal pieces of fiction that play with similar ideas.