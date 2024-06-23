The Correct Order To Watch The Death Race Franchise

When the Roger Corman-produced "Death Race 2000" was released in 1975, the film earned a poor critical reception. Major criticisms included a lack of depth in terms of its themes of anarchy and rebellion, with its campy entertainment factor not being enough to offset its overt sleaziness. However, just like every film that's gone on to attain cult status, "Death Race 2000" underwent critical reappraisal over the years and is now deemed a cult classic — one whose indulgent and excessive violence has emerged as one of its strengths.

A sequel to "Death Race 2000," titled "Death Race 2050," wasn't made until 2017. However, there's more: Paul W. S. Anderson's 2008 reboot of Corman's original — the confusingly titled "Death Race" — is also meant to be a prequel. The film traces the crash of the U.S. economy and the rapid rise in crime rates, which birth the titular gladiator-style closed-track race that inmates participate in to attain freedom. Even though Anderson situates the events of "Death Race" before that of "Death Race 2000," the two titles and their connected worlds are treated as two different cinematic universes, making the franchise watch order a bit tricky to figure out.

You can always walk down the time-tested path of watching all the "Death Race" films in the order of release, but this might cause some confusion regarding the chronological progression of events (if you care about that sort of thing at all). The remakes (we have four so far) retain the gritty excess of the original but introduce a more heightened brand of ridiculous action that is best enjoyed without any expectations of coherent storytelling or meaningful immersion. So buckle up, take your thinking cap off, and immerse yourself in the wildly unpredictable world of "Death Race."