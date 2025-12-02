The Sci-Fi Flop Roger Ebert Predicted Would Become The King Of Bad Movie Jokes

"Battlefield Earth" is one of the worst movies ever made. Period. Besides the novelty of seeing John Travolta play an evil alien with dreadlocks, there isn't much to enjoy about the Roger Christian-directed sci-fi flop (which is based on a novel by L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology). The plot — which centers around humankind's mission to stop tyrannical extra-terrestrials — is nonsensical. The acting is hokey. Almost every shot is a Dutch angle for no good reason, and the color palette is aggressively blue. The film is now regarded as a joke — a fate Roger Ebert predicted when he reviewed the flick back in 2000:

"Some movies run off the rails. This one is like the train crash in 'The Fugitive.' I watched it in mounting gloom, realizing I was witnessing something historic, a film that for decades to come will be the punch line of jokes about bad movies."

That isn't even the best quote from Ebert's indictment of "Battlefield Earth." In another paragraph, he compares the experience to sharing a bus ride with someone who hasn't bathed in a while, noting that everything about the film looks dirty in an oppressive way. However, he defended the film against the accusations that it was made to lure viewers into the cult of Scientology, as the movie is far too ridiculous to take any ideological stance.

Ebert's review echoes the views of many other critics. Yet, for some reason, "Battlefield Earth" doesn't even crack the top seven worst Travolta movies according to Rotten Tomatoes. However, some of the film's creators are the first to admit that the sci-fi turkey is utterly absurd.