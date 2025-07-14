The Kirk Douglas Sci-Fi Flop That Roger Ebert Absolutely Hated

Film critics watch hundreds of movies every year, and invariably get a little cranky when they hit a patch of lousy movies. So it is occasionally therapeutic to take out one's frustrations on a film that is egregiously putrid — particularly if that film is from a serial befouler of movie theaters (I think I logged 12 blissfully uninterrupted hours of sleep after filing my pan of Paul W.S. Anderson's "Death Race").

Scathingly negative reviews are not often illuminating, but when written by masters of the craft, they can be immensely satisfying reads. When The New Yorker's Pauline Kael got a burr in her saddle, she could inveigh at length (as she did with Don Siegel's "Dirty Harry," a movie I revere) or fire off a one-sentence kill-shot (her full review of Herbert Ross' "Steel Magnolias" was published as follows: "Chalk scraping across a chalkboard for two hours"). Roger Ebert was also practiced in the skill of invective, as he demonstrated in his epic disparagement of Hervé Palud's "Little Indian, Big City" ("I detested every moronic minute of it").

Ebert's negative reviews were so entertaining that he released a collection of them titled "I Hated, Hated, Hated This Movie." Read it cover to cover, and it probably won't take long for Ebert to take a shillelagh to a movie you like or even love (he kicks the tome off with "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" and, four entries later, inexplicably tears into Lewis Teague's sublime B-monster movie "Alligator"). But the book would be a bore if he only whacked at low-hanging fruit, so you grit your teeth and keep reading until he tunes up a movie you truly abhor.

And one movie that was richly deserving of Ebert's vitriol was a clumsily erotic 1980 sci-fi/horror dud starring Kirk Douglas and directed by the man who gave us "Singin' in the Rain."