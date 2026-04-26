Roger Ebert Hated This Billion-Dollar Sci-Fi Franchise With A Passion

When I was a young movie buff, I noticed that my favorite film critics had a soft spot for trash. These critics' pulp appetites weren't always predictable, but when I saw Roger Ebert dive into the muck to defend Wes Craven's "Swamp Thing," I knew he was legit. His rave for a comic book movie would be emblazoned across print ads all over the country. He had to own this. When I later learned that Ebert had won a Pulitzer Prize for film criticism and penned the screenplay for Russ Meyer's "Beyond the Valley of the Dolls," this all made sense.

Ebert loved trash. Sometimes. I was with him on "Swamp Thing," but he could misfire. His one-star review of Lewis Teague's "Alligator," a fiendishly clever knock-off of "Jaws," caught me flat-footed. In his write-up, Ebert took issue with the film's internal logic — which is rarely a great way to engage with pulpy horror flicks, but let's humor a Pulitzer Prize-winner.

"The alligator... is smart enough to travel all over the city without being seen," wrote Ebert. "In one shot, he's in a suburban swimming pool, and seconds later, he's midtown." Rog, the beast had been living in the New York City sewer system since it got flushed down the toilet as a baby-gator. If you told me that reptile could hightail it from the Financial District to Arthur Ashe in five seconds, I'd ask for a less conservative estimate.

When studio-financed pulp got dumber and pricier, Ebert's tolerance for trash plummeted. Mostly. In 2007, I was shocked when he wrote a three-star review of Michael Bay's "Transformers." A film based on a toy line (which spawned cartoons and comic books), did not strike me as Rog's thing. My instincts proved to be spot-on when he savaged the sequels.