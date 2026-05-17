5 Sci-Fi Movies That Received A Perfect Rating From Roger Ebert

In 2012, Roger Ebert addressed the charge that he handed out "too many stars." In his piece, the critic recounted how he had looked himself up on Metacritic and found that, on average, he did indeed "grade 8.9 points higher than other critics." "Wow. What a pushover," he wrote in response, before offering several explanations, including this simple line: "I like movies too much." The man's career stands as testament to that statement. Ebert might be indirectly responsible for the dreaded Rotten Tomatoes binary, but on the whole, his legacy represents a deep love of movies.

When it came to sci-fi, he had a special place in his heart for the genre. In his teens, he founded his own science fiction magazine called "Stymie" and wrote letters to other magazines of the time, including "Amazing Stories," to which Ebert offered this advice as a 15-year-old (via IndieWire): "By all means keep the book reviews! I don't read them for advice on which books to buy — I have them before they are reviewed, but I just simply get a kick out of finding someone else's opinion on a book I've read."

Later, we would all get a kick out of reading his opinion on sci-fi movies, like when he absolutely hated the divisive '90s blockbuster "Armageddon." But there were just as many positive reviews, with multiple sci-fi features earning a "perfect" four-stars from the former Chicago Sun-Times critic. We've compiled five such reviews, and we hope you get a kick out of them.