Sci-Fi Movie Flops That The Creators Still Stand By

Rachel Talalay's "Tank Girl" is now hailed as the anarchic sci-fi movie we need in our modern dystopia, but for a few years after its original release in 1995, it was largely known as a massive box office flop — to the point of dealing significant damage to the career of director Rachel Talalay. In a 2020 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Talalay admitted that she resented her adaptation of the eponymous British comic series for a long time. "It was a disaster. I couldn't talk about it for 10 years," Talalay said.

Over the years, however, "Tank Girl" overcame its initial lack of popularity and was adopted by a legion of fans as a shining example of feminist, countercultural, avant-punk sci-fi cinema. As Talalay found out how much the movie meant to so many people, her relationship to it changed as well, until she finally stopped feeling vexed by its commercial failure. Eventually, she came to a momentous realization: "I wasn't embarrassed by it, I was embarrassed by this feeling of this massive movie jail I was still in."

"Tank Girl" is a divisive film to this day, but Talalay now stands proud of its abrasiveness, and she embraces the fact that not everyone loves it. "I always said, 'I want to make a film that you give it either a one or a ten,'" the director told EW.