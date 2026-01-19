Many film fans will be able to tell you this, but Steven Spielberg's 2001 sci-fi film "A.I. Artificial Intelligence" was originally a project being pursued by his peer, the late Stanley Kubrick. The film was based on the 1969 short story "Super Toys Last All Summer Long" by Brian Aldiss, and Kubrick purchased the rights to the story way back in the early 1970s. The main character was a robot named David, and Kubrick felt that David should be portrayed by an actual robot. Indeed, one of the reasons Kubrick never actually made "A.I." was because he felt that VFX technology wasn't sufficiently advanced to accommodate his vision. This is "A.I." the movie, by the way. Not the tech that created A.I. "actress" Tilly Norwood.

Sometime during the 1990s, though, Kubrick felt that he was no longer the man for the job, and offered "A.I." to Spielberg instead. The project continued to develop passively for a few years. When Kubrick passed in 1999, the "A.I." project picked up again, with Spielberg making it in the hopes of honoring a fallen colleague and a master craftsman. The film came out in 2001, and it marked a turning point in Spielberg's ever-developing aesthetics. He made "A.I." with a more Kubrickian pace, and a more downbeat tone than he typically did. The android boy David was played by Haley Joel Osment, who had recently wowed audiences with his performance in 1999's "The Sixth Sense."

While Spielberg was still developing "A.I.," however, Spielberg reportedly wanted to follow Kubrick's original idea and have an actual robot play the role of David. According to a 2021 retrospective in The Ringer, Spielberg was already taking to VFX wizard Stan Winston about creating a complex animatronic for the character.