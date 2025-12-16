Before Avatar, James Cameron Produced A Fascinating George Clooney Sci-Fi Flop

Stanisław Lem's 1961 novel "Solaris" has provided the inspiration for three films. There was a little-seen Russian TV movie adaptation released in 1968 and directed by Boris Nirenburg and Lidiya Ishimbayeva. Then, in 1972, Russian filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky made his "Solaris," a notoriously downbeat and hypnotically slow-moving movie that famously includes long takes and extended spans without any dialogue. Indeed, there's an extensive sequence in Tarkovsky's movie where a character drives down a long highway, uninterrupted, for several minutes. Finally, in 2002, Steven Soderbergh helmed his own "Solaris," this time with a $47 million budget and the participation of Hollywood darling George Clooney. But despite all that and being produced by James Cameron (who almost directed the film himself at one point), the movie flopped.

Lem's book and its screen adaptations are all about how alien life will likely be so different from humankind that we will probably struggle to communicate. "Solaris" itself alludes to a distant planet that's covered with a vast, living ocean. The story's protagonist, Kris Kelvin (who is renamed Chris Kelvin in Soderbergh's film) travels to a space station orbiting Solaris, only to find that his dead wife is there, having been psychically created (or, if you will, resurrected) out of his memories. Soderbergh, like the Russian filmmakers and Polish author before him, embraces a strange, ethereal tone, making it seem like Dr. Kelvin has entered an eerie, cosmic dream space that he doesn't fully understand.

Soderbergh's "Solaris" also leans into memories, psychological realism, and the sadness one experiences after a loss, all trudged up by the mysterious emotional caprices of an ineffable, planet-sized extra-terrestrial intelligence. It's certainly ambitious, although one can see why it wasn't a broadly successful crowdpleaser (unlike Cameron's box office-breaking sci-fi epic "Avatar," which came out seven years after Soderbergh's film).