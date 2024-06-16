George Clooney Solidified His Solaris Casting By Writing A Letter

Stanisław Lem's 1961 sci-fi novel "Solaris" had already famously been adapted to film by the masterful Andrei Tarkovsky in 1972, so there was some debate as to whether or not Steven Soderbergh's 2002 version of "Solaris" counted as a remake or simply another adaptation. Given the slow, moody, contemplative style that Soderbergh affects for his film, though, one might be tempted to say he was directly emulating Tarkovsky, a filmmaker known for his incredibly long, extended takes, paired with broad moments of silence.

"Solaris" is about a mysterious distant planet, orbited by a human-made space station. When people board the station, a strange psychic wave from the planet reaches into their minds and physically manifests their loved ones. In Soderbergh's version, George Clooney plays the lead character, and he finds himself interacting with his long-dead wife Rheya (Natasha McElhone). The duplicates, however, understand — in a very vague sense — that they are created by an alien intelligence, and don't really understand their own existence. When Clooney asks a colleague why Solaris is creating duplicates, he is met with ambiguity. "There are no answers," his friend says, "only choices."

"Solaris" wasn't a huge hit with audiences (it only netted $30 million on a $47 million budget), and even critics were split by its slow, cerebral nature. One cannot deny Soderbergh's ambition, however, in remaking a sci-fi classic about hope and death, released into a post-9/11 milieu.

Clooney once talked to Phase 9 Entertainment about making "Solaris," and how he only landed the lead role after a polite, yet impassioned plea to Soderbergh ... via a personal letter. Clooney and Soderbergh had become famous collaborators by 2002, having already made "Out of Sight" and "Ocean's Eleven" together. This time, however, a note was needed.