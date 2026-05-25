5 Movies That Roger Ebert Was Completely Wrong About

I should begin this article by acknowledging that Roger Ebert, a film critic, can't really be "wrong" about his own opinions. His reviews are marvelously written, and he was always pointedly articulate about why he felt certain ways about certain movies. If he laughed during "Cop and a Half," he would have to say so. If he was moved to exhilaration by "Prometheus," he would write it. And if he hated a classic film that everyone else seemed to like, then he was always sure to carefully explain why. Ebert taught us all that great films can come from anywhere, to give every movie a fair shake (even the ones that look bad), and, most importantly, that a critic is worth nothing without their honesty.

That said, I wholly disagree with Ebert on the following movies. There were many, many times in Ebert's career when he was presented with a sharp, dark, exciting piece of art, and he found only faults and irresponsible messages. He did this with many of my favorite films, and, like so many of us, I dreamed of meeting Ebert to debate him. I would, of course, begin by saying that he is a titan in the field of criticism and that I admire his writing and all he taught me about movies. But I would then proceed to tell him that he wasn't hip enough to appreciate the brilliance of John Carpenter's "In the Mouth of Madness," a film he only awarded two stars.

Below are five movies that I disagree with Ebert over. Four of them are films I love that he reviewed negatively, while one is a film he rather enjoyed and that I (and maybe the rest of the world) utterly hated. Let's get to bickering.