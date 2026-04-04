15 Best Space Horror Movies Of All Time, Ranked

The space horror genre is as vast as the cosmos itself, with movies ranging from terrifying masterpieces to silly camp classics. The genre started to make waves in the 1950s and continues to thrive today.

Space horror movies typically take place in space or on a planet other than Earth, and they often have an alien antagonist. The most famous franchise in the genre is "Alien," which began in 1979 and spawned multiple follow-ups over the next several decades. While you will not find all of the "Alien" films on this list, rest assured, more than one has made the cut.

Some of the films on our list may lean a little more in thriller direction, but every single one has some heart-stopping moments. Whether people are escaping a dying Earth or exploring a mysterious, unknown planet, nowhere in the universe is safe.

Here are our picks for the 15 best space horror films of all time.