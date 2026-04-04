15 Best Space Horror Movies Of All Time, Ranked
The space horror genre is as vast as the cosmos itself, with movies ranging from terrifying masterpieces to silly camp classics. The genre started to make waves in the 1950s and continues to thrive today.
Space horror movies typically take place in space or on a planet other than Earth, and they often have an alien antagonist. The most famous franchise in the genre is "Alien," which began in 1979 and spawned multiple follow-ups over the next several decades. While you will not find all of the "Alien" films on this list, rest assured, more than one has made the cut.
Some of the films on our list may lean a little more in thriller direction, but every single one has some heart-stopping moments. Whether people are escaping a dying Earth or exploring a mysterious, unknown planet, nowhere in the universe is safe.
Here are our picks for the 15 best space horror films of all time.
15. Supernova
Fans of the space horror genre might be surprised to see "Supernova" on our list. Directed by Walter Hill, who released the movie under a pseudonym, the sci-fi film hit theatres in 2000 and became a major flop. It was not well-received by critics or audiences, and opened eighth at the box office. However, the movie deserves to be revisited after 25 years.
"Supernova" follows the crew of a medical ship called Nightingale 229 into deep space after receiving a mysterious distress signal. When they uncover an artifact said to contain nine-dimensional matter, the crew falls victim to a man who has gained superhuman strength from the relic. The movie's cast is quite stacked and includes James Spader, Angela Bassett, Robert Forster, Peter Facinelli, and more.
While the movie is undeniably silly at times, it is also a fun blend of campy and sexy. Upon rewatch, space horror enthusiasts might just enjoy "Supernova" for what it is, a vestige of late '90s, early 2000s horror.
14. It! The Terror From Beyond Space
"It! The Terror from Beyond Space" was written by Jerome Bixby and directed by Edward L. Cahn. The film was released in 1958 and is considered by many to be the first true entry to the space horror genre.
Set in the 1970s, the movie follows a ship as it takes the sole survivor of a Mars mission back to Earth. Col. Edward Carruthers (Marshall Thompson) claims his crew was killed by an alien creature. No one believes him, so he is being put on trial for murder when he returns home. When the creature stows away on the ship, the new batch of space travelers learn that Carruthers was telling the truth, and they must face off against the monster.
The alien in "It! The Terror from Beyond Space" is what makes the movie a classic. It resembles the Creature from the Black Lagoon, and the film has fun with its presence at every turn. The movie has been cited as one of the biggest influences for "Alien." In fact, the two films have a lot of similarities. If you're a fan of space horror, "It! The Terror from Beyond Space" is a must-see.
13. Alien: Romulus
The most recent "Alien" film is "Alien: Romulus," which gave the long-running franchise new life. Released in 2024, the film stars Cailee Spaeny as Marie Raines "Rain" Carradine, an orphaned miner who is determined to get to space. She finally sets off with a group of friends, including her reprogrammed android brother, Andy (David Jonsson), but the trip quickly takes a terrifying turn.
The film expands the lore by further demonstrating the evilness of the Weyland-Yutani corporation while also bringing new thrills to the franchise. While the "Alien" films of the 2010s, "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant," are bold entries that have plenty of fans, those movies failed to recapture the horror of the earlier films. Co-written and directed by Fede Álvarez, "Alien: Romulus" is a return to form and reminds audiences just how scary xenomorphs can be.
"Alien: Romulus" earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects.
12. Oxygen
"Oxygen" is a French sci-fi film written by Christie LeBlanc and helmed by "Crawl" director Alexandre Aja. Released by Netflix in 2021, the film stars "Inglorious Basterds" alum Mélanie Laurent as a woman who wakes up trapped in a medical cryogenic unit. She spends the movie trying to escape the unit as her oxygen continues to deplete.
"Oxygen" is an intense thriller that keeps the audience feeling consistently claustrophobic. In fact, /Film named it one of the best sci-fi films of 2021. There are also multiple twists, so if you discovered the movie through this list, you would have figured out that Laurent is trapped in space. However, there is plenty more excitement to come once her location is revealed. Who is she? Who is she communicating with? Why is she in space? These are all questions that will keep you guessing throughout "Oxygen."
11. Jason X
You can't talk about space horror without bringing up "Jason X." The 2001 camp classic was written by Todd Farmer and directed by James Isaac. The film marked the 10 installment of the "Friday the 13th" franchise and has become one of the most memorable entries. While the movie was critically panned at the time of its release, it has gained a huge cult following over the years.
The movie follows Jason after he wakes up in a spaceship after being cryogenically frozen for over 400 years. He has become what fans refer to as "Uber Jason" after being transformed by future technology into a cyborg. In the film, Uber Jason starts to target a group of students, because even teens in space cannot escape Jason's thirst for revenge.
Putting a later horror franchise installment in space has become a fan-favorite trope, with movies like "Leprechaun 4: In Space" and "Hellraiser: Bloodlines" also sending their killers to places beyond Earth. However, "Jason X" is the crème de la crème. The movie is a ridiculously fun time and features some of the franchise's best practical effects and kills. Anyone who enjoys campy horror will not want to skip seeing Jason in space.
10. Pandorum
"Pandorum" is yet another movie that was not praised by critics. Released in 2009, the film was written by Travis Milloy and directed by Christian Alvart. It is a gnarly addition to the space horror catalogue, and is worth a re-examination. While the film is undeniably messy at times, it is also a high-octane thrill ride that genuinely rocks.
The film stars Ben Foster and Dennis Quaid as two men who wake up on an interstellar ark called Elysium. They have partial amnesia and are unsure how long they have been on the transport, which is taking 60,000 people to colonize an Earth-like planet. The mysteries of their journey start to unfold as they encounter hostile humans as well as cannibalistic humanoid monsters.
"Pandorum" uses its setting to the fullest and looks cool from start to finish. Even when the plot gets a little silly, the visuals rip. "Pandorum" is the type of movie you watch with a bunch of friends for maximum enjoyment.
9. Forbidden Planet
"Forbidden Planet" is one of the most seminal films in the sci-fi genre. Inspired by one of Shakespeare's most underrated plays, the movie was written by Cyril Hume and directed by Fred M. Wilcox. Set in the 23rd century, the movie follows the crew of a starship that lands on a distant planet called Altair IV. They were sent to learn what happened to the ship Bellerophon, which landed there 20 years earlier.
The crew encounters Dr. Edward Morbius (Walter Pidgeon), the Bellerophon's sole survivor, who is now living on the planet with his 19-year-old daughter, Altaira "Alta" Morbius (Anne Francis), and their robot, Robby. The doctor warns the crew of a sinister force on the planet, and they realize there is more to Altair IV than anyone could have predicted.
While some might argue that "Forbidden Planet" is not a horror movie, the monster reveal is pretty incredible, and that's what earned the movie a spot on our list. The film ended up with an Academy Award nomination for Best Special Effects. Another fun detail is that the movie stars Leslie Nielsen in one of his earlier roles.
8. Pitch Black
One year before Vin Diesel first played Dominic Toretto in "The Fast and the Furious," he debuted as Richard B. Riddick in "Pitch Black." The 2000 sci-fi horror film was co-written and directed by David Twohy, who credits the Internet for the film's success.
In the movie, Riddick is a criminal with surgically enhanced eyes that help him see in the dark. While being transported to a prison via a spaceship, the vessel crashes on an unknown planet, and he must use his special sight to fight a dangerous species of alien.
"Pitch Black" spawned two sequels starring Diesel: "The Chronicles of Riddick" in 2004 and "Riddick" in 2013. A third installment titled "Riddick: Furya" went into production in 2024, but it does not yet have a release date.
7. Planet of the Vampires
"Planet of the Vampires" is another groundbreaking addition to the space horror genre that still holds up today. Directed and co-written by Mario Bava, the 1965 Italian film follows two interplanetary ships that get stranded on an unknown planet.
The crews are met with an entity that reanimates dead bodies to trick those who are still alive. Do not let the American title fool you though, because the movie does not actually feature any vampires. The original title was "Terrore nello spazio," which translates to "Terror in Space."
Just like "It! The Terror from Beyond Space," "Planet of the Vampires" served as a major inspiration for "Alien." The films have a lot in common, including their striking visuals. "Planet of the Vampires" can be schlocky at times, but it is a feast for the eyes. The sets and costumes are over-the-top, which leads to a lavish color palette you do not often see in sci-fi anymore.
6. Event Horizon
"Event Horizon" is one of the best and scariest sci-fi movies ever made, but it was not appreciated at the time of its release. Written by Philip Eisner and directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, the 1997 film follows a crew of astronauts sent on a rescue mission after the Event Horizon, a spaceship that went missing seven years earlier, before reappearing near Neptune.
Once the crew encounters the Event Horizon, it is clear that the ship was more than just lost in space. They must go up against a demonic force that uses the astronauts' fears against them.
While "Event Horizon" was not acclaimed by critics or audiences, it has had a resurgence in recent years. Fans have come to appreciate it for what it is. "Event Horizon" was not afraid to go full-tilt with the horror, and it resulted in some delightfully gruesome visuals. It is the kind of movie that has you hootin' and hollerin' by the end. Not to mention the movie's awesome cast, which includes Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill, Kathleen Quinlan, Joely Richardson, and Jason Isaacs.
5. Sunshine
"Sunshine" is a 2007 sci-fi thriller that has become a fan-favorite among space horror fans. Written by Alex Garland and directed by Danny Boyle, the film features a stacked cast of future Oscar winners, Oscar nominees, Emmy winners, and Marvel stars.
Set in 2057, the film follows the crew of the starship Icarus II, who are Earth's last hope to help reignite the dying Sun with a bomb. While most movies on this list feature the threat of an alien entity, it is the madness of humans that gets in the way of their mission in "Sunshine."
"Sunshine" stars Rose Byrne, Cliff Curtis, Chris Evans, Troy Garity, Cillian Murphy, Hiroyuki Sanada, Benedict Wong, and Michelle Yeoh. Interestingly, the movie almost became a trilogy, but the film did not do well enough at the box office to justify any follow-ups.
4. Solaris
"Solaris" is a revered sci-fi film from 1972 that was directed and co-written by Andrei Tarkovsky. The Soviet film is considered a masterpiece by many, and follows an astronaut whose dead wife starts to manifest on the space station where he lives.
"Solaris" is not a clear-cut horror film, but it is a deeply disturbing psychological experience. With a runtime of 167 minutes, the movie takes its time. While the pace may not be for everyone, it does add to the film's unsettling themes. It was in competition for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1972, and won the Grand Prize of the Jury as well as the FIPRESCI Prize.
In 2002, Steven Soderbergh wrote and directed an American remake of the film, which saw George Clooney in the lead role. Clooney solidified his "Solaris" casting with a letter, but the film was ultimately a flop.
3. Aniara
"Aniara" is a lesser-known Swedish-Danish film from 2018 by the writer/director duo, Pella Kågerman and Hugo Lilja. Like some of the movies on this list, "Aniara" is not a straightforward horror, but it is deeply harrowing. There may not be any monsters or jump scares, but "Aniara" will unlock some new fears relating to space. Believe it or not, a Swedish film festival screened the movie inside sealed coffins.
As Earth becomes uninhabitable, humans start to migrate to Mars. Aniara is the name of a luxury spaceship that transports passengers to their new home planet. When the ship is knocked off course, everyone on board must learn to accept their new lives trapped in space.
The film was nominated for four Guldbagge Awards, which are Sweden's equivalent of the Oscars. It won all four prizes, which included Best Director, Best Visual Effects, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress.
2. Aliens
Not only is the 1986 film "Aliens" one of the best space horror films out there, but it is also considered one of the best action movies and one of the best sequels ever made. Seven years after Ridley Scott's "Alien" was released, James Cameron came in to write and direct the follow-up. This time, Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) wakes up from stasis 57 years after she encountered her first Xenomorph, which did not get its name until the sequel.
While there are still horror elements to "Aliens," it is more of an actioner than its predecessor. In the film, Ripley accompanies a unit of Colonial Marines on an alien-infested planet. The stakes are higher for Ripley as she attempts to save a child named Newt (Carrie Henn), who is the only living colonist remaining on the planet.
Fire, stitches, and noxious fumes all went into making "Aliens," and it ended up being worth it. The movie won two Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound Effects Editing. It was also nominated for Best Actress, Best Art Direction, Best Sound, Best Editing, and Best Score. It won the BAFTA for Best Effects and earned Weaver a Golden Globe nod.
1. Alien
When it comes to space horror, there is no better film than "Alien." The 1979 classic was directed by Ridley Scott and written by Dan O'Bannon. Not only did it launch a franchise that is still going strong today, but it changed the genre forever. It is brilliantly made, perfectly acted, and genuinely scary. Not only is it considered the best space horror film of all time, but it is also considered the best alien movie ever made.
"Alien" follows the crew of the commercial starship, Nostromo, as it gets taken over by a killer alien. The creature, which would later become known as a Xenomorph, begins killing the crew one by one. The film features a star-studded cast, which includes Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton, John Hurt, Ian Holm, and Yaphet Kotto.
The movie won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects and was nominated for Best Art Direction. It was nominated for seven BAFTAs, winning Best Production Design and Best Soundtrack. Jerry Goldsmith's score was also nominated for a Golden Globe and Grammy Award.
"Alien" also gave fans the most iconic tagline of the genre... "In space, no one can hear you scream."