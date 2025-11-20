Sci-Fi Fans Think An Underrated 2007 Movie Might Have Predicted This Decade's Oscar Winners

Danny Boyle's 2007 sci-fi film "Sunshine" is a film coated in despair, set in the year 2057, after scientists have discovered that the sun may be dying. Eight astronauts have been selected to fly a high-tech spacecraft, the Icarus II, within a dangerously close distance to the sun, and fire a powerful bomb into it, causing a grand explosion and, it is hoped, restarting its constantly burning solar fires. And what happened to the Icarus I? It seems it's still stranded out by Mercury, having never completed its own mission years before.

Of course, an ethical dilemma arises. When the crew of the Icarus II learns that there may still be survivors on board the Icarus I, do they change course and rescue them, or stay pointed at the sun, aiming to complete their mission? The latter, after all, might save the planet Earth. There's an additional problem: the crew has become contemplative. Either solar radiation is messing with their brains, forcing them to become weirdly philosophical, or their nearness to a force as ineffably powerful as the sun's has forced them into an existential crisis. The captain of the Icarus I, it seems, was infected by a similar introspection, and sabotaged his mission, feeling it was interfering with God.

"Sunshine" boasts a murderer's row of notable stars, including Cillian Murphy, Michelle Yeoh, Benedict Wong, Rose Byrne, Chris Evans, Cliff Curtis, Mark Strong, and Hiroyuki Sanada. Indeed, at least two of those actors have gone on to win acting awards at the Oscars, leading some fans to posit an amusing theory. On Twitter/X, a user called Reel and Roll posited that, because Yeoh and Murphy have Oscars (for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" and "Oppenheimer" respectively) then the rest of the cast will win Oscars in due course.