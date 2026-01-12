A Classic '50s Sci-Fi Movie Was Inspired By One Of Shakespeare's Most Underrated Plays

William Shakespeare's "The Tempest" wasn't staged until very late in his career, in the year 1611. Shakespeare would only write two more plays before his death, "Henry VIII" and "The Two Noble Kinsmen." The latter, he co-wrote with John Fletcher, so some Shakespearean scholars don't count it. "The Tempest" is an odd play in many regards, mostly because it doesn't neatly fit into Shakespeare's more frequently visited genres. It's definitely not one of the Bard's histories. It doesn't end in mass death, so it's not a tragedy. But it also doesn't end with a mass wedding, so it's not a comedy either. Some scholars refer to "The Tempest" and several of Shakespeare's other later plays as "romances," in that they have love stories embedded inside of them, even though they are comedic and tragic in turns.

Of the romances, however, "The Tempest" is easily the most popular. It's certainly staged more frequently than plays like "Pericles, Prince of Tyre" (1608), and "Cymbeline" (1610). For those unfamiliar with the plot, "The Tempest" follows a cantankerous wizard named Prospero who is living on a remote island with his daughter Miranda, a ghost-like servant named Ariel, and an earthy wild-man named Caliban. Prospero uses his magic to vengefully force a shipwreck on his passing arch-enemy, the usurper Antonio. Naturally, Miranda will fall in love with a prince named Ferdinand, one of the men in Antonio's crew, forcing Prospero to reconsider his revenge.

There have been film adaptations of "The Tempest" going back to 1905, and has even been transposed in genre a few times. William Wellman's 1948 Western "Yellow Sky" transported the play to 1867 Death Valley, for instance. Most famously, Fred M. Wilcox's 1956 sci-fi classic "Forbidden Planet" takes a lot of cues from "The Tempest."