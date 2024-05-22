How Forbidden Planet Tricked MGM Into Funding Its Elaborate, Expensive Sci-Fi Sets

Fred M. Wilcox's 1956 sci-fi classic "Forbidden Planet" was a notably opulent affair, at least as sci-fi films go. Its budget at the time was only $1.96 million (which shakes out to about $22 million today) comparatively small to the historical epics Hollywood was overspending on at the time; "The Ten Commandments," for instance, cost a whopping $13 million, while 1956's Best Picture winner, "Around the World in 80 Days" cost about $6 million. "Forbidden Planet" was a production on par with 1953's "War of the Worlds," a colorful, large-scale production infused with fantastical spacecraft and weird robots. Robby (voiced by Marvin Miller), the robot featured in "Forbidden Planet," reportedly cost $125,000 to make — about a million in today's dollars.

The production designer on the film was Arthur Lonergan, the Oscar winner behind "The Oscar." Prior to "Forbidden Planet," Lonergan had an extensive career working on shows like "Mr. & Mrs. North," and on low-profile films like "Black Beauty," "Cause for Alarm!," and "Young, Rich, and Pretty." It seems that "Forbidden Planet" afforded Lonergan to stretch creatively, building massive, futuristic sets that hadn't been seen on screen before. The home belonging to Dr. Morbius (Walter Pidgeon) a was vast, sweeping Googie masterpiece that housed both high-tech widgets and natural lagoons.

In the 2006 documentary short "Amazing! Exploring the Far Reaches of Forbidden Planet," it was revealed that Lonergan kind of knew that Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer would pay for the kinds of buildings he envisioned. Thanks to a connection with the MGM higher-ups, however, Lonergan seemed to know that he would be able to work unsupervised and charged ahead without clearance. Better ask for forgiveness than permission, right? The story was related by "Forbidden Planet" fan William Malone.