5 Forgotten '60s Sci-Fi Movies That Still Hold Up Today

In the 1960s, filmed science fiction began to bound forward in many fascinating ways. One might immediately think of Gene Roddenberry's 1966 TV series "Star Trek," a utopian text that envisioned a future (on whatever budget it could muster) wherein humanity had overcome war and prejudice, and now worked together in harmony on board a fleet of faster-than-light starships, committing acts of diplomacy and discovery.

One might think of the psychedelic cosmic exploration of Stanley Kubrick's 1968 film "2001: A Space Odyssey," a film that argued that, in traveling to space, humanity had just started to officially enter its evolutionary infancy. One might even think of the bitter satire of Franklin Schaffner's "Planet of the Apes" from the same year, which posited a sideways world wherein apes and humans had transposed places. One might even think of Jean-Luc Godard's strange psycho-noir "Alphaville," Roger Vadim's sexy fantasy "Barbarella," or Ishiro Honda's "Destroy All Monsters" as some of the finest examples of 1960s sci-fi out there. Sci-fi had gotten both experimental and thoughtful, and VFX tech made it all look slick, strange, and gorgeous. Big budget or small.

But we're not here to tell you about the movies you know. We're here to delve a little deeper. The following films might be a little more obscure, but they are definitely all worth a look. There's a space opera, a monster movie, a straight-up skin flick, an experimental opening salvo from an important filmmaker, and even a kid-friendly puppet movie on the list. Sci-fi is a wide-ranging genre, so it can incorporate the classics above just as easily as the oddities below. Read on and take notes, and maybe line up some of the following movies for your next party.