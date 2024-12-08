The Sci-Fi Box Office Flop That Derailed The Career Of Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes

Jonathan Frakes' 2004 kid-friendly sci-fi flick "Thunderbirds" had everything going for it. It was based on the cult Supermarionation series "Thunderbirds," created by Gerry and Sylvia Anderson in 1964, a puppet-based adventure show that had a notable cult following among Gen-X TV addicts. The movie also leaned really hard into the show's colorful vehicle fetish, spending a lot of time looking at the five giant Thunderbirds rescue craft, all but assuring little kids would want toy versions of each. "Thunderbirds" also sported a notable cast, with Bill Paxton as the patriarch of the Tracy family, Anthony Edwards as the bookish tech guru Brain, and Ben Kingsley as dark-eyed villain Hood. Then-teen-star Vanessa Hudgens had a bit part as the girl Alan Tracy (Brady Corbet) had a crush on.

The premise of "Thunderbirds" is pure Saturday morning: on a remote Tropical island, the Tracy family operates a freelance rescue organization called International Rescue. Both the members of IR and their fantastical vehicles have been nicknamed Thunderbirds by the public, and each one of the five Thunderbirds vehicles serves a different function. One is fast, Two can carry cargo, etc. Five is a satellite that monitors disasters. The appeal of the original show was, of course, its cast of puppets, so the 2004 film adaptation was something of an experiment. Would a new generation of kids come to see a "Thunderbirds" film that starred live-action actors?

As it turns out, they didn't. Despite a whimsical, childlike premise, a bright color palette, a good cast, and fun spacecraft, no one bothered to come. On a $57 million budget, "Thunderbirds" only netted $28.3 at the box office. It was also panned by critics, sporting a 19% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

When "Thunderbirds" tanked, Frakes knew his Hollywood career was pretty much over. He talked about his brief feature directorial career in a 2019 interview with Vulture.