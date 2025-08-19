One of the most enduring and surprisingly prolific science fiction film franchises is "Planet of the Apes," loosely based on the 1963 novel by French author Pierre Boulle. Adapted by sci-fi genre pioneer Rod Serling in 1968, the success of the original movie led to four direct sequels and a television series spin-off. Since then, the franchise has been rebooted multiple times, maintaining the core premise of an Earth ruled by intelligent apes, retooled for contemporary sensibilities. And through all of its iterations, the franchise has boasted high-concept sci-fi storytelling, along with groundbreaking makeup and visual effects to bring its wild world to life.

Given the sprawling extent of the series and its numerous continuities, first-time viewers could use a primer on how to approach the franchise. There are different ways one could watch all the "Planet of the Apes" movies, including in release order. But for those looking for an ideal way to experience the film series, we do have a recommended viewing order. Here is how to watch the "Planet of the Apes" movies in order.