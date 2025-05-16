One Of The Greatest Movie Plot Twists Of All Time Was Shot In Malibu's Point Dume

What does the end of the world look like? It's a question that's been asked by many a genre filmmaker, especially as the post-apocalyptic (and just plain apocalyptic) film rose in popularity following the invention of nuclear weaponry. For most filmmakers, the setting for the apocalypse tends to fall into one of two categories: It's either a sprawling urban ruin, with once-gleaming skyscrapers now in disarray, or a vast desert landscape where the detritus of the old world is scattered throughout miles of sand and rock. Very few films depicting the end of the world decide to make the apocalypse look like an idyllic ocean view vacation.

Yet, that's precisely what 1968's "Planet of the Apes" did, as the production chose to stage its climactic twist on and around Malibu's Point Dume. Sitting on the outskirts of Los Angeles in Southern California, the combination of beach and a prominent rock cliff makes Point Dume look and feel like a place outside of time, a quality that extends to the area's name itself. According to a promotional piece for the nearby Malibu Beach Inn, Point Dume was intended to be named after Padre Francisco Dumetz, with the last name being pronounced "DUM-MAY." However, someone misinterpreted the spelling based on the pronunciation, and "Dume" stuck instead.

Throughout cinema history, Point Dume has enjoyed a life pitched somewhere between opulent beauty and eerie ominousness. It's been the setting for everything from a party in "The Big Lebowski" to Tony Stark's mansion in the "Iron Man" films, yet it's also where the surreal 1974 horror movie "Messiah of Evil" was shot, and it's the place where genre legend Vincent Price had his ashes scattered upon his death in 1993. One could argue that the Point's appearance in the conclusion of "Planet of the Apes" helped contribute to this unique legacy. The scene is certainly the most iconic moment ever filmed at the Point, as the shot of a broken Statue of Liberty (apparently constructed from paper maché and cardboard) overlooking the beach while astronaut George Taylor (Charlton Heston) realizes he's been back on Earth the entire time is emblematic of the film, the "Planet of the Apes" movie series, and genre cinema in general. It's a twist that possibly wouldn't have hit as hard were it not for the unique look of Point Dume.

