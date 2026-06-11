Ask most actors today, and they'll tell you even a brief visit to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is like winning a lottery ticket. Sure, things might have taken a turn for the worse after "Avengers: Endgame," but who wouldn't want a seven-to-eight-figure payday and a global audience to boot? A trip to the DC Universe, on the other hand, has only recently become as attractive.

DC's credibility has been decidedly mixed, even as it helped establish the superhero subgenre. For every "Dark Knight" or "Batman '89," there's a "Batman v Superman" or "Batman & Robin." If you're an actor, especially one just getting started in their career, a hefty payday might not be enough to mitigate the risk to your career.

This reality hasn't stopped Warner Bros. from pursuing the biggest names in the industry for their films and television shows. The actors below turned down roles across five decades. Some were exactly the embarrassment they predicted they would be, but others were massive missed opportunities the actors themselves now sorely regret.

Here are 15 actors who turned down DC Comics roles in movies.