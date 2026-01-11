Brendan Fraser's Description Of J.J. Abrams' Canceled Superman Movie Sounds Epic

Back in 2002, J.J. Abrams was actively working on a Superman feature film that he wanted to call "Superman: Flyby." The movie was to retell the Superman origin story, but spent an extended period on Krypton where Superman's father, Jor-El, was locked in a years-long Civil War with his own brother, Kata-Zor. The story was pretty epic. According to various fan websites, Jor-El was to lose the Civil War and be sent to prison, where he was to take his own life. Jor-El's infant son, Kal-El, was sent to Earth, where he was adopted by the Kent family, just like in the original comics, but a lot of the Superman story that followed was also different.

For instance, when Superman/Clark Kent grew up, he did indeed get a job as a reporter at the Daily Planet, but Lois Lane was less a plucky reporter and more like Dana Scully from "The X-Files," obsessed with finding the truth about UFOs. Also — and this is quite notable — Clark wouldn't keep his secret identity, eventually reveal himself to the world. The villains of the film were to be Kata-Zor, his son Ty-Zor, and three other rogue Kryptonians. Another twist in the Superman myth is that Krypton was not destroyed, but overtaken by fascists.

In a recent episode of the Happy. Sad. Confused. podcast, actor Brendan Fraser revealed that he had been offered the role of Superman for "Flyby," and that he was permitted to read Abrams' script. The project fell through, sadly, eventually mutating and being rethought until it became Bryan Singer's "Superman Returns," a retro sequel to the films that came before it. Fraser, however, was deeply impressed with the "Flyby" script he read, even going so far as to compare it to Shakespeare.