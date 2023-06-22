Kevin Smith Gushes About The Flash, Especially That One Sequence (You Know Which One)

Warning: This article discusses a major spoiler revealed in "The Flash."

After months of hype surrounding "The Flash" calling it one of the best superheroes ever made, the latest trek into the multiverse by the Scarlet Speedster failed to deliver at the box office, for a multitude of reasons. The major crossover comic book event featured Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck returning as Batman (Batmen?), Michael Shannon coming back as General Zod, and a new iteration of Supergirl (Sasha Calle). Yet it still wasn't enough to create enough buzz for a blockbuster-sized hit. Internally, there were already a few reasons to be a little worried, considering that "The Flash" had one of the most troubled shoots ever for a major Hollywood tentpole.

Maybe that's why director Andy Muschietti felt the need to torpedo what's undoubtedly the biggest surprise cameo in "The Flash" to drum up a little more excitement. Admittedly, the only people who would actually get a charge out of this particular actor's sudden appearance in the DC Universe would have to be familiar with a failed attempt at a bizarro Superman movie that almost got made over twenty years ago.

Lifelong comic book nerd and prolific screenwriter Kevin Smith has been telling sold-out Q&A audiences for years that he was hired to write the screenplay for "Superman Lives" for Warner Bros. in the late '90s. Despite Tim Burton signing on to direct, and over $30 million spent on casting and pre-production, the project was canned due to creative differences. Now that Smith has actually seen "The Flash," his dream casting for Superman has finally been given the big screen treatment, and he couldn't be more delighted.