Jon Hamm Turned Down The Starring Role In A Massive Superhero Movie Bomb
Now that we've had almost 15 years-worth of hindsight to ponder things, it's fair to say that Ryan Reynolds' "Green Lantern" movie is flawed and its reputation hasn't improved with time. Not only was the Martin Campbell-directed DC blockbuster a critical flop, but it bombed at the box office, making an underwhelming $220 million off the back of a $200 million budget (and that's excluding marketing costs). With that in mind, "Mad Men" actor Jon Hamm probably made the right decision when he turned down an opportunity to star in the project — an experience he detailed in a 2015 interview with GQ:
"I mean, they came after me pretty hard for Green Lantern. But I was like, 'Meh, that's not what I want to do.' Never say never, but those aren't the kind of movies I like to go see."
Those comments were made in 2015, and it seems that the "Top Gun: Maverick" star has changed his tune since turning down "Green Lantern." In 2021, Hamm voiced Iron Man in four episodes of Marvel's "M.O.D.O.K." animated series, indicating that he is open to superhero projects that interest him. What's more, Hamm has been vocal about pitching ideas in regard to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Jon Hamm is keen to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Jon Hamm's comments about turning down "Green Lantern" made it sound like he wasn't interested in superhero movies. However, it's worth bearing in mind that the MCU was still in its infancy back then, and the DC Extended Universe had yet to materialize. In short, superhero flicks were still finding their groove in terms of quality and consistency.
These days, however, Marvel's cinematic franchise is a pop culture juggernaut, and it isn't going away any time soon. Hamm, meanwhile, is a self-professed comic nerd with a fondness for certain Marvel characters, and he would love to play one of them someday. As he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024:
"[Green Lantern] was one I definitely didn't want to do. But I've pitched myself for a couple parts of the Marvel universe. I don't want to say what exactly, but it was a part of a comic book that I really liked. I was like, 'Are you going to do this story?' And they were like, 'Yeah, we're actually thinking of that.' I go, 'Good. I should be the guy.' So maybe it'll work out."
Hamm won't struggle to find work if he never returns to the Marvel camp, but it would be interesting to see him lend his talents to a tentpole superhero project. "M.O.D.O.K." is cool and all, but a performer of Hamm's caliber has the potential to make a massive impact on the MCU, and he deserves the chance to strut his stuff.