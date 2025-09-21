Jon Hamm Turned Down The Starring Role In A Massive Superhero Movie Bomb

Jon Hamm's comments about turning down "Green Lantern" made it sound like he wasn't interested in superhero movies. However, it's worth bearing in mind that the MCU was still in its infancy back then, and the DC Extended Universe had yet to materialize. In short, superhero flicks were still finding their groove in terms of quality and consistency.

These days, however, Marvel's cinematic franchise is a pop culture juggernaut, and it isn't going away any time soon. Hamm, meanwhile, is a self-professed comic nerd with a fondness for certain Marvel characters, and he would love to play one of them someday. As he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024:

"[Green Lantern] was one I definitely didn't want to do. But I've pitched myself for a couple parts of the Marvel universe. I don't want to say what exactly, but it was a part of a comic book that I really liked. I was like, 'Are you going to do this story?' And they were like, 'Yeah, we're actually thinking of that.' I go, 'Good. I should be the guy.' So maybe it'll work out."

Hamm won't struggle to find work if he never returns to the Marvel camp, but it would be interesting to see him lend his talents to a tentpole superhero project. "M.O.D.O.K." is cool and all, but a performer of Hamm's caliber has the potential to make a massive impact on the MCU, and he deserves the chance to strut his stuff.