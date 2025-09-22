Why Will Smith Turned Down The Chance To Play Superman

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After more than a decade of the decidedly gloomy Snyderverse, James Gunn's charming crowd-pleaser "Superman" has made DC movies fun again. Ignoring the 1940s serial and movies in which Superman appears but wasn't the main character, Gunn's "Superman" is the seventh live-action adaptation of the character, and while it was never going to match the legendary status of Richard Donner's seminal 1978 film, it has at least given us an original vision of the Man of Steel.

The same can't exactly be said of 2006's "Superman Returns." The film was essentially director Bryan Singer's ode to the Richard Donner/Christopher Reeve films, and actually functioned as a direct sequel to 1980's "Superman II." That said, among Superman movies, "Returns" is far from the worst entry, and despite Singer leaning on the Supes-as-Christ allegory a little too hard at times, is full of great set-pieces and features a solid turn from Brandon Routh in the lead.

"Superman Returns" didn't get a sequel, but not because it was an out and out failure. In fact, it made $391 million at the global box office, which at the time was a solid take. Unfortunately the movie cost an unbelievable $232 million to make, ensuring it almost certainly made no money for Warner Bros. After several people involved with the movie started to drop out of preparations for a sequel, everything sort of fell apart before Zack Snyder reinvented Superman with "Man of Steel" in 2013 — much to Richard Donner's dismay. Meanwhile, having seemingly been set on a path to megastardom at first, Routh sort of faded into obscurity in the years after the movie. With that in mind, it's probably for the best that Will Smith decided to turn down the film.